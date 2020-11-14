A MAJOR city centre regeneration scheme is still due to go ahead - but a key part of the scheme is set to be delayed until next summer to assess the full impact of the pandemic on the plans.

The Castle Gateway scheme has been paused during lockdown and was subject to a City of York Council report to consider whether it could still go ahead.

The project aims to transform the area around Clifford’s Tower by replacing Castle Car Park with public space, building a new multi-storey car park at St George’s Field, creating a new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians across the River Foss and building two blocks of 106 apartments in Piccadilly.

But a council committee report has recommended that the council commits to the delivery of the Castle Gateway Master plan - but to delay finding a construction company for multi-storey car park until the summer next year.

The Castle Car Park will remain until a decision is taken next summer, the report says.

It adds: “The Executive have taken the decision to commit to the delivery of the Castle Gateway masterplan.

“However, due to the uncertainty created by Covid, the intention is to delay the procurement of a construction partner for the new multi-storey car park at St George’s Field until next summer.

“This is to ensure that the full impact of Covid on car parking is known before committing to the next stage of expensive detail design.

"The detailed design of the public realm to replace the Castle Car Park would be brought forward into the first phase of development. It is important to stress that the closure of Castle Car Park remains dependent on the replacement car parking being provided.” The report will be discussed at a meeting on November 19.