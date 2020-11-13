PARENTS will be able to take their children to see Santa Claus next month.
The Great Yorkshire Showground near Harrogate will be hosting Father Christmas in his grotto for a limited number of dates throughout December.
Based next to the Yorkshire Event Centre, Santa’s grotto will be manned by his elves. Each child will meet Santa and receive a special gift during their visit and there will be takeaway refreshments available to buy.
The grotto will be made Covid-secure with Santa sanitising stops, social distancing measures and limited ticket numbers.
Graham Thompson, General Manager said: “This has been a challenging year for all of us and it gives us great pleasure to provide some fun for the youngsters and welcome Santa on several dates throughout December. We have safety measures in place and limited numbers of tickets on sale to ensure everyone has a safe and comfortable visit and we look forward to welcoming you.”
Santa will be making an appearance from the weekend of Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6 and on dates until Christmas Eve Thursday, 24 December. Tickets are £10 per child £2.50 adults (all children visiting Santa Claus must have tickets – including babies).
Full refunds will be given should the event have to be cancelled due to Covid-19.
For tickets go to https://santaattheshowground.co.uk/
