PLANNING permission has been granted for a new restaurant in the heart of York city centre.

City of York Council has granted permission this week so that a derelict shop can become a restaurant.

Brickman Yale Ltd have been given permission by city planners for the ground floor and part of the first floor of the former C.M.D store at 19-23 Feasegate to become a cafe or restaurant.

The Grade II listed building, which is next to jeweller H Samuel and opposite coffee shop Costa, has been empty since 2017.

A spokesman for Brickman Yale said: “The property would be ideal for either a sit in or take away restaurant. There is rear access, so deliveries should be easy.

“The building is listed and I envisage it suiting a a family operator, but it would just as easily suit a Caffe Nero type business.”

One of the stipulations for planning consent is that the flat roof at the rear of the property can not be used for outside seating.

The building has a rateable value of £84,500 with a rent of £55,000 pa exclusive of business rates, service charge and VAT, but rent would be reduced to £38,000 pa for a one year term.

Last month The Press reported that planning permission was granted for alterations to part of the former BHS store in Feasegate, which has lain empty and boarded up since the store shut in 2016, which would allow it to finally reopen as Evans, a specialist bike shop.

Other nearby shops include Superdrug, Millets, Fraser Hart and TK Maxx.