NORTH Yorkshire is to get a million pounds from the Government to create safer space for cycling and walking.
Thirsk and Malton Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said that the money from the Active Travel Fund would go to North Yorkshire County Council to help to make roads more bike and pedestrian friendly.
He said he was delighted the county would benefit from the funding, which would pay for a range of measures such as School Streets, Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and segregated cycle lanes.
He said the Government had stipulated that councils receiving money would have to meet tough new conditions to ensure schemes were properly thought out and that their impact on other road users closely weighed up.
He said “I have heard from dozens of constituents over the past few months who have taken advantage of the coronavirus restrictions either to dig their bikes out of their sheds or to make a habit of regular walking to get about instead of relying on their cars or public transport.
" I hope this will continue because it’s good for health and well-being and of course the environment," added the MP.