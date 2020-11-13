A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in York
The collision happened around 4.15pm on November 5 at the roundabout of the Rawcliffe Bar Park and Ride on the A19 and A1237 junction.
A black Skoda Fabia and a white Ducati motorbike crashed, and the motorcyclist came off his bike and sustained serious injuries, North Yorkshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, the force added.
It is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of it taking place to get in touch.
The force is also appealing for the off-duty doctor who stopped and administered initial first aid to contact them.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 0694, or email Joseph.schramm@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200195020.
