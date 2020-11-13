A CHILDREN’S theatre company is to stage 21 hours of craft and storytelling fun over two days to raise funds for a York charity which enhances the lives of children with Down syndrome.

Story Craft Theatre, made up of two York actors, Janet Bruce and Cassie Vallance, who have previously hosted sell-out shows at venues such as York Theatre Royal, have moved their interactive storytelling sessions online since lockdown, attracting audiences from all over the world.

On Friday, November 27,beginning at 7am, and the following day, they will be hosting classes all day via Zoom, in return for a donation to Shine21.

Janet said her second child was born with Down syndrome and a heart condition, both of which were discovered after birth.

“The diagnosis was unexpected and at first, scary,”she said. “However, the support and advice offered by Shine21 was phenomenal.

“Shine21 have supported me and my family every step of the way and introduced us to others who have been through a similar experience.

“The charity does invaluable work to help children and their families but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, they have not been able to raise the vital funds they need this year.”

Cassie said there were lots of storybook adventures to choose from, including Going on a Bear Hunt, The Gruffalo, Hairy Maclary and Aliens Love Underpants.

“Tickets are now on sale,” she said.

“ As these classes are interactive, numbers are limited; it is advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment. “

To book, go to www.bookwhen.com/storycrafttheatre or to donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/storycraft21