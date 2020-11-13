A NORTH Yorkshire firm has teamed up with the people behind The Great British Bake Off to bring fans a subscription box set with a difference.

Harrogate based company The Great British Exchange (GBE) is behind the The Bake Off Box - a monthly subscription service that delivers a recipe, specially developed by the team of baking experts behind the hit TV show, direct to homes.

Starting from February, each month subscribers will receive an official recipe, along with carefully sourced dry ingredients and a unique, collectable piece of GBBO equipment. From each box sold, 50p will be donated to Stand Up To Cancer.

Each recipe will include a collectable recipe card featuring photography to demonstrate each stage of the bake (or a particular technique).

The boxes include pre-portioned and carefully weighed dry ingredients from handpicked suppliers, saving on time and waste, along with a checklist for the fresh ingredients needed to complete the bake. Each box will also include a bespoke piece of baking equipment, specially designed for The Bake Off Box.

Matthew Hopkins, Founder and Managing Director, Great British Exchange, said: “Working closely with the team at Love Productions over the past 18 months, we’ve developed a subscription box which we all believe is a true celebration of GBBO and gives fans of the show the opportunity to take Bake Off from their sitting room into their kitchen."

Becca Watson, Home Economist for GBBO, said: “We know how many are inspired to bake when the show is on air. The Bake Off Box takes that one step further, delivering the recipes direct to your door, so that everyone can join in, test their skills and get a taste of what they see on screen. We have spent a while developing the best recipes for you to bake at home, drawing on the know-how acquired over many seasons of GBBO and sourcing the best ingredients, so that, free from the time constraints of the tent, you can treat friends and family to bakes which are aspirational, yet achievable in the comfort of your own kitchen."

Pre-orders are being taken now, with delivery of the first box in February.

For more information and to place your order, visit bakeoffbox.co.uk.