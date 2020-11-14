A RESIDENT at a care home in York celebrated reaching her 100th birthday - with a special virtual party with her family.
Helen Seavers, who lives in the Rosevale care home in Wigginton, enjoyed hitting 100 at the home on November 4.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her family organised a special virtual party for her over the Zoom platform. Seventeen of her relatives joined, from three different generations, which Helen said was “amazing".
Her family even joined the virtual celebrations to chat with her from as far as Australia.
Throughout the day, Helen also had a small number of visitors in the care home’s ‘Pod’ area, with a number of measures in place designed for safe visiting during the coronavirus pandemic, where she received a range of gifts.
Helen, who has lived in the care home for two years, said that a very special part of her day was receiving a celebration card from the Queen, congratulating her for reaching her 100th birthday.