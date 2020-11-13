A COMMUNITY library has been recognised in North Yorkshire’s Library of the Year award.
North Yorkshire County Council highly commended the volunteer-run Sherburn and Villages community library for its improved performance.
“We are delighted to win the award as it means our volunteers are at the top of their game,” said Ellen Schofield, chairman of Sherburn Library Management Group.
“They work very hard and show great commitment to creating a place where members of our community can feel comfortable when searching for something to read or listen to, or to use a computer.
“The anticipation of going to the library is a feeling that we want to keep alive for our regular visitors. For those who don’t yet come to the library, our award should encourage you to try us out.”
Sherburn library is currently closed for a refurbishment and the replacement of the roof.
During lockdown it still offers the Home Library Service where books are selected by the library team and dropped off at the doorstep. Earlier this year, Norton HIVE library and community hub was crowned as the overall winner.
