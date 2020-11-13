POLICE have launched an appeal after an address in York has been targeted three times by burglars and thieves.

The incidents happened at an address on Firwood Whin in Huntington on three separate occasions.

During the daytime on November 7, an old black boiler was taken from outside the property and following this, between 11.30am and 12.30pm on November 8, a white radiator and stainless steel sink were also taken from outside the property.

Between 11.30am on November 11 and 8am on November 12, a locked garage was entered and four white radiators stolen, as well as an attempt being made to gain entry to the property through the front door. One of the stolen radiators is particularly distinctive as it is large and curved.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents.

In particular, police are appealing for information about any suspicious activity, including descriptions of people and any vehicles seen in and around the address on the dates mentioned.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Herrick.

You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200199191.