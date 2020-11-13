CHRISTMAS may be very different for us this year; but one thing remains the same - the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Released today, the advert focuses on the act of giving and kindness with a colourful and heartwarming animation accompanied by the song Give A Little Love, sung by pop star Celeste.

In the video, two children are playing in the snow. The girl opens a red umbrella that turns into a heart shape. This heart shape is echoed throughout the two-minute advert - look out for heart-shaped balloons, binoculars and ever haircuts!

An image from the new John Lewis Christmas advert

And there are loveable characters too: you will meet Mr Pidge and Spikes the Hedgehog, as they discover the true spirit of Christmas.

A spokesperson for John Lewis said: "We believe that the world would be a better place if we all gave a little more. A little more thought. A little more time. A little more...well...love.

"We're not asking for much. But we're asking it of everyone.

"Because if we all give a little more love, together we can make a big difference."

This Christmas, John Lewis and Waitrose are working with Home-Start and FareShare to help over 100,000 families in need. The charities will use donations from customers to provide food and support for those who need it most.