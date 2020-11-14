AN appeal has been set up to raise money to buy a new electric bike for a care worker who had her own bike stolen in York.

Carer Tracy Kinder had her electric bike stolen on Saturday (November 7) while she was busy caring for a patient and North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal following the theft.

Tracy started her own caring business Kindercare at the beginning of February this year so the loss of the bike is a crushing blow to an otherwise flourishing small business.

Jenny Tasker, who set up the appeal online said: “This is very close to my heart as Tracy helped me and my family more than you can imagine caring and most importantly being an amazing friend to my mum, Jill, before her illness and at the very end before she died of cancer aged 65.

“The bike was Tracy’s only means of transport between all her patients, as she doesn’t drive.

“She has continued to work and care for anyone who needed it throughout the whole lockdown. Sadly, after checking it is not covered by her insurance. It has been officially reported to the police.

“She is a self employed carer and is doing her best to raise the funds to get a replacement.”

Jenny said it’s going to take about £2,300 to replace the bike and she’s hoping to raise about half that amount to help get Tracy back up and running so she can see her full list of patients as soon as possible.

Jenny said: “Currently she is trying to maintain her services walking very long distances every day and getting many buses to some patients but this is not sustainable long term.”

Click here to support the appeal.

North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to track down whoever stole Tracy’s teal blue Raleigh Felix pedal bike which was taken from outside a house in William Plows Avenue, behind York Cemetery, between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Saturday, November 7.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information from, anyone who may have witnessed this theft occur or know who may be responsible.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Ellison. You can also email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200196147.