CHURCHES in York and Ryedale are celebrating after being awarded a share of £47,000 for urgent repairs.

The money from Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT) will be split between 16 churches for essential repairs, conservation and maintenance works.

Churches receiving funds in and around York include Slingsby Methodist Church and St Oswald’s Church in Fulford.

The Grade II listed Slingsby Methodist Church was constructed in 1837 and was recently placed on the At Risk Register by Historic England. The Church is in need of a number of repairs, including re-roofing of the main chapel and porch.

YHCT Trustees were delighted to award a grant of £4,000, which along with other grants applied for, will ensure the repairs can be undertaken before the onset of winter weather.

Stephen Prest, church steward, said: “The chapel is a hub of community life and we are delighted to have received this funding from the YHCT. It will help ensure we are able to carry out the essential repairs to the building and be ready to offer a full range of activities for the local community when it is safe to do so.”

Tom Ramsden, Chairman of the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, said “The impact of lockdown has had a devastating effect on our local churches. Many have been unable to run any services or fundraising events and some have been closed up completely. Now, more than ever, these precious places of worship need our support. We were delighted to award funding to Slingsby Methodist Church to help ensure the vital roof repairs can be undertaken.”

You can become a Friend of the Trust from £35 per year. For more details visit www.yhct.org.uk.