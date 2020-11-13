THERE are set to be a number of traffic restrictions in place in various locations around York over the coming weeks.
During track maintenance works at the York Road level crossing in Haxby, restrictions will be in place between November 16 - 17.
There will also be track maintenance work carried out at the Strensall No. 3 level crossing from November 23 - 24.
During carriageway resurfacing works in Coppice Close, North Lane and Minster Close, restrictions will be in place between November 23 - 25.
There will also be carriageway resurfacing works works carried out in Green Dykes Lane on November 22 from 8.30am - 8.30pm.
Telecommunication works will cause restrictions in Salisbury Terrace between 9.30am and 3pm on November 22.
Filming work will be carried out in College Street and Castlegate between November 25 - 27.
Remember to consider these restrictions when travelling around the city for work or other essential travel during the lockdown.