THREE opticians in York have invested in hospital-quality technology, which can help detect treatable eye conditions.
Specsavers York, York Vangarde and Acomb have tested more than 4,500 customers since April using an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scan.
The scan, which only takes a few seconds, allows an optician to look deeper into the eyes than ever before.
An OCT scan also means conditions can be managed before they get worse and can help prevent potential sight loss.
Charlotte Turner, ophthalmic director at Specsavers York and York Vangarde, said: “This investment gives us the ability to enhance the services to the local community by identifying and helping to detect or manage conditions.”
An OCT scan uses light to take more than 1,000 images of the back of your eye and beyond, looking right back to the optic nerve and creating a cross-section view.
Specsavers stores throughout England remain open for all eye care and hearing needs in accordance with government guidelines.
