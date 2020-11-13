YORK city centre has been transformed by thousands of magical Christmas lights.
The city's festive lights were switched on virtually on Thursday evening to start the countdown to Christmas.
York’s four historic bars, Micklegate, Bootham, Monkbar and Walmgate, the traditional gateways to the city since medieval times, have once again be illuminated with thousands of tiny twinkling white lights.
York Minster and St Michael le Belfrey have also been lit up again this year and beautiful Christmas trees adorn St Helen’s Square, Parliament Street and Shambles Market.
For the first time, additional solar powered lights have also been added to the lighting scheme on streets which in previous years haven’t had any winter lights.
These lights, which have been coordinated in partnership between York BID and Make It York, will brighten the city throughout the Christmas period and create a wonderful festive atmosphere for residents and visitors to enjoy.
The lights switch-on coincided with the launch of the Christmas Market which has gone virtual for the first time ever.
