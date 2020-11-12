CONSTRUCTION work can start on the massive York Central redevelopment scheme after councillors approved the first phase of infrastructure works.

At the end of a five and a half hour meeting, City of York Council's planning committee voted 12-3 in favour of a raft of 'reserved matters' for the proposals for land behind York railway station.

Council leader Keith Aspden said after the meeting that initial site clearance had already started and contractors were due to start on site in early 2021.

“I’m glad to see the York Central project take another crucial step towards unlocking a £1.2bn boost to our economy, and delivering a new generation of jobs and hundreds of affordable homes when York needs it most," he said.

"York Central has been talked about for decades, but I am pleased that we are now taking major steps to move the project forward for the benefit of residents across the city."

Members were told this was one of the most significant brownfield sites in the UK and its redevelopment would give a £1 billion boost to the city's economy and help it recover from the pandemic.

Andrew Digwood, president of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said the pandemic had shown how unbalanced the economy had become and highlighted the pressing need for York Central to unlock the city's potential.

Ian Gray of Homes England, project director for York Central project, warned against any delay, as Government funding was time-limited, for a scheme which would create 2,500 homes, 500 of them affordable, and 6,600 new jobs. "We need to be driving this project," he said.

But several speakers protested against the plans to turn the Leeman Road tunnel into a one way carriageway controlled by traffic lights, with the space created used to make a cycle lane.

Local resident Paul Clark claimed the change would worsen existing congestion, increase pollution as vehicles idled at the red lights and increase traffic levels on alternative routes into the city.

Tory group leader Cllr Paul Doughty claimed the tunnel plan was 'foolhardy' and set to be the 'new Lendal Bridge fiasco,' and called for the plan to be amended, while Tom Franklin, chair of York Green Party, said the council had declared a climate emergency and the tunnel should be a bus only route.

York Civic Trust had said previously that it was very concerned' about the unrestricted traffic which would pass through the tunnel, warning that this could lead to queueing traffic and bus services becoming less reliable.

As well as the tunnel changes, councillors approved more than a mile of segregated cycle and pedestrian pathways through the site, a new bridge across the East Coast Mainline, a new road junction off Water End as the main access into the site and a 4 metre shared pedestrian and cycle bridge added to the Water End bridge.

Cllr Mark Warters pressed for the application to be deferred until it was known whether a separate stopping up order to close Leeman Road, which is going to a public inquiry, had been approved, but his motion was defeated by nine votes to six.