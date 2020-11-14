YORK pub Puss 'n' Boots looks set to be turned into five new homes - marking the loss of yet another York pub.
Under a planning application, the Holgate pub will be demolished to make way for five family homes.
The plan marks a change from the original scheme to turn the pub in Hamilton Drive into a veterinary surgery.
The pub, which closed in September 2018, has had mixed fortunes and in the planning documents it is stated that the pub was no longer viable.
Barry Crux & Co who carried out the initial marketing assessment of the site said an analysis of falling beer volumes over the years showed the pub was "failing as a business" and "had become virtually unviable".
Planning documents reveal that a number of parties expressed interest when the property was marketed. A small number of people explored the possibility of purchasing the property as a public house, however, the poor financial figures meant that these parties were unable to form a workable business plan.
It's closure marks the loss of yet another York pub.
