A GANG of youths hurled racial abuse at two girls in York - before attacking one of the teenagers.
Police today said they were treating the incident as a hate crime and appealed for help in catching those responsible.
The racially aggravated assault happened outside Wentworth College, in University Road, York, North Yorkshire Police said.
It involved a group of youths – male and female – aged around 16 years of age.
Officers said the group targeted two 16-year-old girls by shouting racial abuse at them before assaulting one of the teenagers. The girl was not left with any serious injuries.
The attack happened at 4pm on October 24 but details have only now been released.
A police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular identify those involved.
"This is a hate crime incident which will not be tolerated in North Yorkshire."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200188776.
