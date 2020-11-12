POLICE have issued a CCTV appeal after a knifepoint robbery in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 9.55pm on Sunday, October 25 and involved an unknown masked man. The suspect entered Costcutter in Wain’s Road in Dringhouses and threatened a member of staff with a knife and stole cash from the till.
A spokesman for the police said: "The suspect spoke with a local accent and was wearing a very distinctive camouflage coat with a peaked cap hood.
"No one was hurt during the incident.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Neil Lancey or email neil.lancey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12200187743 when passing on information.
