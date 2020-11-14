HAS anyone in York met more famous folk than Paolo Debernardi?

More over - do they have the photos to prove it?

Paolo, of Foxwood, York, is challenging to be the newly-crowned celebrity selfie king of York.

He has sent us a batch of photos - with stars of screen and sport and well as the music scene.

Among the snaps are pictures of Paolo with Madness front man Suggs, as well as TV presenter Kat Deeley.

Paolo met Kat while he was auditioning for the TV show, So You Think You Can Dance.

He also met Harry Hill - and was an extra in his movie.

The famous names he has met over the years include snooker stars Jimmy White and Ronnie O'Sullivan at York's Barbican Centre.

Paolo with Ronnie O'Sullivan in York

Paolo said: "Ronnie is my favourite snooker player who gave me his autograph."

Other big names that he has bagged a photo with include Niall Quinn and Dan Walker, Michelle Keegan, Nikki Sanderson, Sue Jenkins, and Roxanne Pallett

He said: "These photos were taken many years ago between York and Leeds. I was excited to meet these amazing people."

The photo with Niall Quinn and Dan Walker took place in Barclays Bank, where Paolo was working.

Paolo with Dan and Niall

"When I met Dan Walker and Niall Quinn, they talked about England going to Brazil for the World Cup."

He added: "I met Michelle Keegan at Club Salvation, my favourite nightclub in York.

"I met Nikki Sanderson, Sue Jenkins and Roxanne Pallett after they performed at Grand Opera House."

One of his favourite encounters was with Harry Hill.

Paolo with Harry Hill

Paolo said: "Harry Hill has always been my favourite comedian and when he went to the Grand Opera house, it was an opportunity not to be missed.

"A couple of months later I was an extra in Harry Hill The Movie and he remembered me!"

