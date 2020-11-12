YORK and both North and East Yorkshire have seen another rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been a further 56 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 4,338.
There have been 336 new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 11,022.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 296 cases take the area's total up to 7,510.
Across the UK, a further 33,470 cases of the virus have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,290,195. This is the largest increase in the number of national cases since the pandemic began.
All of this data includes both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
