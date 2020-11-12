YORK must go straight into Tier 1 when the lockdown ends, following a significant drop in the coronavirus rate, an MP has claimed.
York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said the restrictions tier which York emerged into on December 2 must clearly reflect the virus level in the city.
"With our city’s per 100,000 infection rate now at 176.6, whereas we were around 279 when we went into tier 2(high alert) pre-renewed lockdown, I believe we should come out straight into tier 1 (medium alert), with careful, distanced indoor mixing of households allowed once again," he said.
The MP said he had made plain to the Government that York should not have to suffer prolonged tight restrictions because of wider regional figures, and the city’s Covid measures from December 2 should be carefully tailored to the local situation, and based on the feedback of local decision-makers.
He said he had asked Cabinet Office Ministers to listen carefully to feedback from City of York Council and other local authorities when deciding on the future shape of coronavirus measures in the city.
Minister Penny Mordaunt said the Government would work with Mr Sturdy and other local leaders in the area to determine what was the most appropriate response. "Of course we will, as we have previously, be tailoring any tiers that people have to go into, depending on what is needed locally.”
