AN £8 million new care home will open in York in the New Year, offering 80 luxurious en suite bedrooms, a cinema room, bar, courtyard and library.
Mossdale Residence, which has been built on the site of the former Burnholme Community College in Bad Bargain Lane, will create 90 jobs and help meet a huge demand for care home places in the city.
Home manager Victoria Edwards said it will offer hotel-style services and facilities on the ground floor, including a bar, mini-cinema, hair salon, arts and crafts room and library.
“Resident bedrooms are beautifully decorated and furnished to a high standard,” she said.
“All bedrooms are uncommonly large, light and airy and have full en-suite facilities, and a number of ground floor rooms have the added benefit of a patio door leading out to the courtyard garden.”
She said the home would offer three independent living communities, Minster, Melrose and Maltings, offering different levels of care to meet wide ranging needs.
It would deliver personalised care packages for elderly people who would benefit from supportive residential care, memory care or professional nursing care.
Victoria, who has worked in private healthcare for over 13 years, stressed that the aim would be to deliver the kindest possible care and a ‘very good life’.
She said the home would offer ‘kind care,’ showing compassion, courtesy and respect to those who were cared for.
She added that the home’s design had responded to the changing world following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Considerable thought has been given to creating the safest possible environment with the latest cleaning and decontamination equipment to enable enhanced infection control,” she said.