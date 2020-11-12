A POPULAR chapel is set to receive a lifeline grant towards some essential restoration.

Everingham Hall Chapel, outside of Pocklington, in East Yorkshire is set to get the money from the Historic Houses Foundation.

The £100,000 funding is part of the UK Government’s Covid cultural fund - which will provide invaluable support for Everingham Chapel.

Work will begin immediately and continue over the winter months on The Roman Catholic Chapel of St Mary and St Everilda, beside Everingham Hall.

The chapel - built in the 1830s has suffered from water coming in through the roof and there were fears the interior would be damaged. It will now be restored to its former glory, protecting the marbled Corinthian columns, statuary and organ.

Work is scheduled to be finished by the new tourist season in Spring 2021 and is expected to provide welcome employment to a wide range of traditional craftsmen and building professionals in addition to other local employment opportunities.

Philip Guest, owner of Everingham Hall said: “Maintaining an important historic building is a huge responsibility and we are so grateful for the help of the Historic Houses Foundation.

"We are now busy organising immediate repairs to the roof to save this remarkable interior and allow the chapel to be used by the local Catholic community.”

Norman Hudson OBE, is the chairman of the Historic Houses Foundation.

He said: “Our grants go to historic buildings in all categories of ownership, so range far wider than the National Trust.

"It is good news for historic buildings and it is also good news for jobs and the local community.”