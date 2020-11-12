VISITORS to an RHS garden will be able to trip the light fantastic after dark from the end of this month.
Following Government advice, the RHS is able to keep its gardens at Harlow Carr near Harrogate open late and continue to run its Glow outdoor illuminations trails.
The Glow evenings which start at the end of November and run until early January, will allow people to visit Harlow Carr safely after work and school, to walk in the fresh air and enjoy the light display.
Tickets must be booked online in advance. All walking routes are fully accessible.
For further information, visit: https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/articles/glow-illuminations
RHS gardens are open for pre-booked visits during the day. Additional safety measures are in place, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and limits on visitor volumes.