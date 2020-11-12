THERE has been one further death related to the coronavirus recorded at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest data confirms.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the York trust now stands at 247.
The one further death was recorded at York Hospital. The trust also includes Scarborough.
There have been a further 80 deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 317 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 35,640.
Patients were aged between 33 and 98 years old. All except nine, aged 48 to 81 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 10 to November 11.
Their families have been informed.