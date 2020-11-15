THERE are some fantastic properties on the market in York- and you can get some of them for a bargain price.

According to Zoopla (property group), the average house price in York is £285,088- and every property on the list is at least £130,000 cheaper than this average.

Best of all, every property on this list is in great condition and are pretty much ready to move straight into.

These are the cheapest houses to buy on Zoopla right now (excluding those being sold via auction)- would you ever invest in any of them?

Lydham Court

£145,000

Lydham Court (Photo: Zoopla)

Right now, this is one of the cheapest York houses on the property market.

It is described as a “fabulous” first time buy or investment property.

It has one bedroom which has plenty of storage.

The property's garden (Photo: Zoopla)

The focal point of the property has to be the garden, as it is descried as “low maintenance” and is south facing.

To find out more visit Zoopla.

Front Street, Acomb

£150,000

The Front Street (Photo: Zoopla)

This “charming” cottage is on the market for the very reasonable price of £150,000.

The well-presented property has one double bedroom and also benefits from a fitted kitchen.

The kitchen in the property (Photo: Zoopla)

To the rear of the property is a south facing garden and the new owners will also benefit from off street parking.

Want to learn more about this property? Visit Zoopla.

Langsett Grove, Clifton Moor

£150,000

Are you looking for a one bedroom house but don’t want to break the bank? Then this Langsett Grove property could be perfect.

The property itself is in a highly sought after location and is close to local amenities.

Langsett Grove (Photo: Zoopla)

Inside, the house is well-presented with a “spacious” kitchen and living area-it also has a good size double bedroom.

View the full property listing on Zoopla.

Brownlow Street

£150,000

Outside the Brownlow Street property (Photo: Zoopla)

This property is ideal for investors hoping for lucrative rental income.

It is currently tenanted and currently generates an income of around £9000 per year.

Inside the property (Photo: Zoopla)

The house has one good-size bedroom and has an open plan kitchen/lounge area.

Want to learn more? Visit Zoopla.

Old School Walk

£155,000

The Old School Walk property (Photo: Zoopla)

This might be the most expensive property on the list- but at £155,000, it’s still an absolute steal.

It is described as a “unique coach house” that is located in a quiet cul de sac location.

The kitchen (Photo: Zoopla)

The “spacious” one bedroom home benefits from a private rear courtyard and access to a private driveway.

The kitchen is the focal point of the house as it is fully fitted and has a chic black, cream and brown colour scheme.

Find this listing on Zoopla.