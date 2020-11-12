A YORK health chief says mass testing will be offered to up to 20,000 residents a week - but she needs time to ensure it can be carried out safely and effectively.

Sharon Stoltz, York's director of public health, was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday urged York and other local authorities to take up the Government's offer of lateral flow mass testing.

Speaking during a Q & A session on Facebook, she said she wanted to stress that York had not refused to participate in such testing, and had been lobbying the Government for local access to improved testing for some time.

"What we have decided though was to not put ourselves forward to be in the first wave of areas to do the new lateral flow testing," she said.

"And that is because these tests are new and they are only now being in the process of being rolled out. As a council, we needed clarification of the funding that was going to be available to us to be able to roll these tests out to our residents.

"Also we needed to be very confident that we had all the information that we needed in order to plan a really effective mass testing programme, to make sure we could do that well and we could do it successfully, and in a safe way for residents.

"The Government is rolling it out so quickly that we needed to find out more information before I was happy and the council was happy to put ourselves forward.

"But we are doing that work now, there's more information that's available and I will be taking some proposals to the Outbreak Management Advisory Board next Wednesday, and those proposals will include how I think we are going to be able to roll out the new lateral flow tests to up to 20,000 residents a week.

"That's a lot of people to be invited for tests and it's important that we take a little bit of time to get that system in place and working before we offer those tests for people. We will be doing it in York. We believe its important to be able to offer this service to residents."

York council leader Keith Aspden today confirmed that York is preparing its submission to Department for Health and Social to participate in the Government’s mass testing programme.

He said:“Increased testing capacity in the city is something we have called on the Government to deliver for months to ensure that our local efforts in stopping the spread of the virus are successful.

"Effective and efficient testing and tracing is key to slowing the virus and making sure our lives can return to normal as soon as possible.

"That is why I am happy to confirm that City of York Council will be preparing and submitting proposals to be in the next wave of local authorities that are approved to undertake mass testing.

“In York we will be looking to test around 20,000 residents a week.

"The new lateral flow tests need to be introduced as part of our overall testing offer to residents, including the existing Poppleton Bar drive through and the walk in centre on the University of York campus, and therefore requires a co-ordinated approach.

"As this is a major task for our public health teams, it is important to set up a safe and comprehensive plan of how this is going to rolled out. Our public health teams are currently working to understand the staffing and resource requirements, the logistics of setting up mass testing sites, to ensure they run them effectively and on informing residents as quickly as possible.

“Our expression of interest proposals will be presented to the Outbreak Management Advisory Board next week for consideration, and then submitted to the Department for Health and Social Care.

“This winter will see our city face further challenges, making it important that the Government works with local public health teams to deliver a system, which will protect our city as well as the local NHS. We have seen the excellent results of our local tracing system and we hope that the mass testing programme will further aid in our efforts to keep our city and residents safe.”