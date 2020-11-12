POLICE have issued an image showing the dramatic moment one of their drones located a suspected stolen Land Rover Defender, its bonnet glowing hot in the darkness.

A blue Land Rover Defender Turbo – worth more than £10,000 – was reported stolen from the Pickering area of Ryedale, between November 1-2.

Police enquiries to find the vehicle began. On Thursday November 5, acting immediately on information received, North Yorkshire Police officers attended a location south of York at 9.50pm.

Night had fallen, so officers deployed a drone with a thermal imaging camera, looking down into a locked compound. From above, the drone clearly identified a parked Land Rover with a glowing white bonnet – indicating that its engine was still warm. The vehicle was recovered for forensic examination.

The following day, officers arrested three men in York on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Police published crime prevention advice after a spate of Land Rover thefts from rural areas – advice which officers are reiterating today.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “It is important that all Land Rover owners, and especially those living in rural areas, take extra precautions to secure their vehicles.

“Members of the public act as our eyes and ears, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity around parked vehicles, please call us, and we will take action.”

If you are aware of any suspicious activity around Land Rovers or other vehicles, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team or Rural Taskforce officer can offer bespoke crime prevention advice for rural homes, businesses and vehicles. They can be also contacted via 101.

Police advice can be found here.