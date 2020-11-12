A PUB couple who say they lost their licence for giving away free drinks on Remembrance Sunday have pleaded with the police to reverse their decision.

Nigel Cookson and his partner Jo Cashon run The Grey Horse in Elvington.

The couple, who took over the pub last year after the previous landlord Andrew Henstock passed away suddenly, said they placed free drinks on a table outside the pub to "make a respectful gesture" - but it resulted in York Police Licencing stripping them of their licence.

The decision also means Jo will no longer be able to run any public houses in the York area.

In a statement, the couple said: "Remembrance Sunday is always a significant day in the lives of the people of Elvington.

"It is commemorated by hundreds of people, both at the village memorial adjacent to our pub The Grey Horse, and the Free French Memorial closer to Elvington airfield, which was home to bomber squadrons in World War 2.

"We came to Elvington in the summer after the previous landlord, Andrew Henstock, passed away suddenly. Andy was an ex-serviceman and Remembrance Sunday meant a lot to him.

"The usual commemoration was understandably cancelled this year, but a lot of villagers went in their small family groups, or individually, to pay their respects while some laid wreaths. Cubs, scouts and guides stood in uniform on their doorsteps to mark the two-minute silence at 11am. One young man played the Last Post on his bugle. It was very moving.

"We felt it would be both appropriate and respectful to make our own gesture, so we put out some drinks on tables outside the pub. People going to or returning from the memorials were welcome to stop on the pavement and raise a glass, both to the Fallen and indeed to the late landlord, Andy.

"Quite a few people did, all socially distanced, exchanging greetings with friends and neighbours before moving on. We never dreamt this might be against either the letter or the spirit of the law – these were drinks we provided, not the pub. Some people took their drinks to the smoking shelter at the rear of the building when three vans of police turned up.

"The outcome has been that York Police Licensing is stripping Jo of her DPS (designated premises supervisor) which means Jo will not be allowed to run any public houses in the York area. They have decided to make an example of us which, with respect, seems to be completely out of proportion to any unintended offence we might have committed.



"It has been heartening to see the response of the people of Elvington who have taken us to their heart during this unprecedented and difficult time. The entire village has adhered to the lockdown rules, and we’ve worked so hard along with our staff to ensure we complied too, and kept everyone safe, we have had no positive cases of Covid linked to the pub whilst we have been here.

"As huge a blow as this is to both of us, it’s such a shame that the great relationship we’d built so quickly with the people of Elvington is being broken and we thank the 350 plus people who have signed a petition in support of us. We sincerely hope that York Police Licensing will reconsider this decision."

Earlier today the owners of the pub, Punch Pubs, said: "As responsible landlords, we take our licensing objectives & legal requirements very seriously. Unfortunately, the recent breach of COVID regulations made mandatory by the Government has left us with no choice but to follow the advice of the authorities in order to protect the long term future of the pub.

"We are in communication with Jo and Nigel and are supporting them as best we can at this difficult time. We would like to thank the community for the support they have shown Jo & Nigel this week and for the continued support of their local pub.”

The Press has put Jo and Nigel's claims to North Yorkshire Police and we are awaiting a reply.



