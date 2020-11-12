POLICE are asking for the public’s help to find wanted Jonathan Peter Paylor from York.
Mr Paylor, 41, is wanted for recall to prison after being released on licence on October 2 this year.
He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment in March for offences of theft, threatening behaviour and breaching a conditional discharge.
He has now been recalled to prison for failing to comply with his licence conditions.
Despite repeated attempts by officers to locate Mr Paylor, he remains outstanding and they are now asking for the public’s help as part of their enquiries.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you prefer to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number: 12200196149.
