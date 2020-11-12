FRIENDS of Rowntree Park have announced that they have received funding for a new project, which will see the development of the wildlife areas of the park.

The group announced in their most recent newsletter that Yorkshire Water have allocated the group £17,000 toward development of wildlife areas and an education programme, over four years.

The plans include work to enhance the area at the back of the football field, near Millennium Bridge, and also the beck.

A spokesperson for the group said: “These under-used areas will be redesigned to improve wildlife habitats, including more wildflowers and fruit trees.

“As well as this there will be pond improvements and there will also be an extension of the educational programme which we offer to schools and families.”

As well as the new funding, Friends of Rowntree Park are working to spread Christmas cheer around the city.

They are selling Christmas children’s craft packs, organising a ‘Craft Crawl’ event next month and they have sold out of their Christmas wreath packs.

Due to lockdown, members of the group cannot physically volunteer in the park, but they are working with the council to get the park reopened as soon as possible.

Once the park reopens, it will continue to be closed around 4pm throughout winter.

The basketball court, and probably the skatepark, will remain closed through the lockdown. These decisions are made by the council, based on current government guidance. The tennis courts will also remain closed during this time.

The park flooded for the second time this year recently. However, the council now intend to start pumping out the water over the coming weeks.