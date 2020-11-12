HOW right R Hutchinson is about the gross incompetence of TV Licensing employing an extra 800 people who couldn't run a booze up in a brewery.
To compound the smashed promise the Tories made to over 75s.
Why don't you Yorkshire Tories do yet another of your famous U turns and save millions by keeping your promise to the over 75s and let us retain the licence, because it's just not working what you are doing.
William Moore,
Lochrin Place,
