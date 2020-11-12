RESIDENTS from a care home in York were treated to some Las Vegas fun as staff organised a casino night to lift the home’s morale.

The staff members from the Rosevale care home in the Wigginton area decided that they wanted to organise a party to lift the resident’s spirits as they are unable to see their families due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They came up with the idea of brining ‘Vegas’ to the home and set up a casino in the library area at the end of October.

The casino featured a range of games including roulette, card games such as black jack, ‘spin the wheel’ dominoes and even a few games of pool.

Lifestyle co-ordinator, Sarah Fearn, said: “Everyone involved at the home loved the event.

“We wanted to organise something to keep them happy as they are unable to go out due to Covid, so what better way then to bring a casino to them.”

One of the staff members from the home dressed up as the renowned former TV presenter, Bruce Forsyth, who the residents were very familiar with.

The casino included fake money, which the residents won when taking part in the various games, and they also enjoyed sweet treats and drinks during the party.

Over the course of this year, the care home have organised a number of themed parties to help keep the spirits of the residents high.

These parties have included a beach theme and a Mary Poppins theme earlier in the year.

Sarah went on to say: “Lockdown was really hard for us all but we are managing to keep up staff morale with our parties and we love staff involvement.”

Rosevale care home dates back to the 1800’s and has space for 44 residents.