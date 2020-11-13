I BELIEVED that the latest lockdown was intended to restrict the spread of Covid-19 "a national lockdown ".
Can someone please explain to me why Uber private hire vehicles venturing from Leeds/Bradford are still coming and plying their trade?
Just the other day, an Uber driver with no obvious local knowledge of the road closures nearly knocked me of my cycle in Aldwark, York.
Surely the idea of the lockdown is not to move the virus from district to district as it appears to be by allowing free movement of Uber private hire vehicles.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York