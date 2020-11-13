ON reflection after the result of the American presidential election I believe the whole world has dodged a bullet.
Had Trump been re-elected for a second term, there would continue to be a huge threat to world peace having such an individual with his finger on the button.
It is more obvious than ever he is seriously mentally unstable.
To have this man as the leader of the western world is truly frightening and we all should be thanking our lucky stars Biden has been elected.
However what is equally disturbing is the fact the voting was as close as it was, and that there are over 72 million who voted for Trump.
Even though among many of his lies he has consistently lied to them about the pandemic while almost a quarter of a million American citizens have sadly died of the disease.
Good luck to Biden he will surely need it.
Gordon C Hill,
Anne Street,