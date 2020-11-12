THE Prime Minister has urged City of York Council to take up the Government's offer of mass coronavirus testing in the city - but would do you think?
Boris Johnson was speaking in the Commons after being quizzed by York Outer MP Julian Sturdy about testing and also about whether York can go straight back into Tier 1 once the lockdown ends next month.
The exchange during Prime Minister's Questions came after York's director of public health, Sharon Stoltz, said on Tuesday that York would not - as yet - be joining more than 60 other local authorities in taking up a Government offer of mass testing. She said that at this point, further information and consideration was needed.
The PM said: “I urge York Council and councils across the land to take up this offer of mass lateral flow testing. I think it’s a very, very exciting possibility….it’s one of the boxing gloves we seek to wield to pummel this disease into submission."
Should York take up mass coronavirus testing? Vote below
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment