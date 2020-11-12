PRESS readers have voted overwhelmingly against rolling out mass coronavirus testing in York.
It comes as a York health chief says mass testing will be offered to up to 20,000 residents a week - but she needs time to ensure it can be carried out safely and effectively.
Sharon Stoltz, York's director of public health, was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday urged York and other local authorities to take up the Government's offer of lateral flow mass testing.
Speaking during a Q & A session on Facebook, she said she wanted to stress that York had not refused to participate in such testing, and had been lobbying the Government for local access to improved testing for some time.
Read the full story here.
Today, we asked readers on our website if they thought York should take up mass coronavirus testing.
Out of 2,323 votes, 92 per cent of people who responded voted no, while eight per cent voted yes.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment