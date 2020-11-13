AT a time when our government should be putting all its energy into combatting the twin national crises of coronavirus and Brexit, I am appalled to learn that what has been captivating the government instead is a personal power struggle.
Unelected adviser Mr Cain has apparently fallen out with unelected adviser Mr Cummings, unelected spokesperson Ms Stratton and the entirely unelected fiancee of the Prime Minister, Ms Symonds.
Let's not forget that one of the main reasons for the election of this government 11 months ago was to rid the nation of the pernicious influence of unelected bureaucrats.
Given how events show that the government seems to be in thrall to the whims of unelected folk, why should I bother voting in future?
David Lewis,
Church End,
Cawood,
Selby
