EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council is warning motorists using the A1079 near Pocklington that there will be delays caused by temporary lights from Monday next week until December 18.
Three-way temporary lights will be in place at the junction of the A1079 with The Balk in Pocklington (the B1247) for essential gas main works to be carried out by Northern Gas Networks.
The speed limit on that section of the A1079 and The Balk will also be reduced from 50mph to 30mph for the duration of the works.
The traffic lights will be in operation continuously throughout the period. Traffic management operatives will also be on site monitoring the level of disruption and actively managing the prevailing conditions to minimise delays as much as possible.
An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson explained: “We understand from Northern Gas Networks that the new gas main is essential to ensure the future gas supply to Pocklington. We do appreciate the delays that these lights will cause at peak times, and ask motorists to be patient, and plan their journeys accordingly.
“The temporary lights are vital to ensure the safety of the travelling public and workforce on this busy, fast moving section of road.”
For information regarding all registered highway works in the East Riding of Yorkshire, visit https://one.network/public