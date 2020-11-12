PLANS have been resubmitted to demolish the George Chapman MOT Centre and
Autopoint car sales garage in Heworth - to build a new housing complex.
The plans now propose ten new two- and three-storey houses, containing a mixture of two, three, four and five bedrooms, would be built in its place.
The planning application states: “The removal of the one storey existing buildings and forecourt, and the introduction of the houses in line with the existing properties along the road, helps the development to fit in better with the Heworth Village street scene.
“The nature of the development has been designed to enhance the site area, creating a modern residential scheme that will be respectful to the surrounding listed buildings and overall conservation area.”
More to follow.