A FORMER car workshop in York city centre is set to be demolished and turned into a four-storey apartment complex with a block of ten flats.

The single-storey former Ren O Man garage, in Toft Green, would be removed to make way for a new four-storey building - with six apartments and a ground-floor commercial space.

The scheme, brought forward by Shouksmith Properties, a York-based family business which owns no’s 20 and 22 Toft Green, also said a neighbouring building at number 20, formerly Transit Motorcycles, would remain - but would be renovated to provide commercial space on the ground floor and first floors.

The second floor would be converted into two apartments, with a new third floor added to create two more apartments.

In a planning application to City of York council, documents state:“ Theformer car workshop is in relatively poor condition. Demolition and redevelopment is the most economic option.

"The existing building at 22 Toft Green is a single-storey, 20th Century former vehicle repair workshop which has been without a formal use since 2015 and is now functionally redundant.

“Demolition provides the opportunity to reveal the rear facades of numbers 142-144 Micklegate and improve their rear elevations which are currently hidden by the existing building.

"The 10 living units will be operated as high-end serviced apartments let on a short- to medium-term basis.

"The apartments will improve the offer of quality visitor accommodation in the city centre and offer benefits of space and independence to tourists, visitors and business professionals, market segments that are key to York’s competitiveness as a visitor and business destination."

The planning documents add: “The redundant No 22 Toft Green (former Ren O Man garage), together with the current under-utilisation of a number of adjoining buildings presents a significant opportunity to improve the area.

“As all the key buildings are currently in a single ownership, redevelopment which minimises any disruption to neighbours and tenants is made possible.”