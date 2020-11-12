A NORTH Yorkshire brewery has teamed up with Wensleydale Creamery to ensure people are still able to enjoy a taste of Yorkshire this Christmas.
Black Sheep Brewery has produced numerous hampers for this Christmas.
In addition to featuring the artisan cheeses from Wensleydale Creamery, the gift range also includes pickles, cheese biscuits and fruit cake, alongside the brewery’s range of award-winning beers.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Many more people will be going online for inspiration this year when it comes to finding that perfect Christmas gift and we are pleased to be showcasing some of the very best Yorkshire has to offer.”
Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese can also be selected, together with Fountains Gold Cheddar with Black Sheep Riggwelter Ale, as part of Black Sheep’s Create Your Own Gift Box.
The hampers are designed to support local business by promoting Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese and Fountains Gold Cheddar to a wider customer base.