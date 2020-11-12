THE OWNERS of a pub in York have lost their licence after serving Remembrance Sunday drinks.

Nigel Cookson and his partner Jo Cashon run The Grey Mare in Elvington.

But the couple said they have lost their licence – and the pub with it – after an incident this Sunday.

Nigel said on Facebook: “It’s with a heavy heart myself and Jo need to announce we are no longer the hosts at The Grey Horse. Some of you may be aware we took it upon ourselves to give free drinks away on Remembrance Sunday.

“Unfortunately our gesture of goodwill upset one resident who objected to this and called the police. This means we have had to relinquish the licence.”

He said the police “have decided to withdraw Jo’s DPS licence and won’t allow me to hold one, this means we will need to move to another county other than North Yorkshire”.

Every venue with an alcohol licence must have a DPS, a designated premises supervisor.

Now a petition has been launched to keep them as the owners.

The petition, created by Caitlin Hynes, said: As most of you know from the incident on remembrance Sunday we are at risk of losing the pub, we ask if you could help by signing this petition to help show the licensing officer how much of an impact this will have on the village.

"We have met so many amazing people in this village and we are not ready to leave and thank you all for your support."

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police.