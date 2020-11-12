FIREFIGHTERS were called out after an alarm was set off maliciously last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at about 6.41pm to a property off Millgate, in Selby.
A spokesman said: "The Selby crew were mobilised to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the premises. Upon arrival this was found to be a false alarm malicious due to the malicious activation of a break glass point within the property.
"The incident was left for a keyholder to rectify the alarm."
