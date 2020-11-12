SIX students at a North Yorkshire school have tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Tadcaster Grammar School has confirmed that the six pupils, across different year groups, have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating at home.

The school's headteacher Andrew Parkinson said the school was made aware of the six cases between Friday and Monday.

He commented: "In accordance with current statutory guidance the affected students and those classified as close contacts are isolating at home and continuing their studies in accordance with the school’s curriculum continuity procedure.

"In all of the confirmed cases, the school was guided by advice and direction from the Department for Education, Public Health England and North Yorkshire County Council. "The six confirmed student cases, across different year groups, were reported as a result of transmission in the wider community which was brought into the school and was not an outbreak within the school. No members of staff were affected."

Mr Parkinson added that, in accordance with our risk assessment, swift action was taken to prevent the spread of the virus within the school, "which proved successful."

"These measures mean schools remain safe places for young people to be and it is important students remain in school to continue their education among their peers," he said.

"We wish our students a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming them back to school soon."