THE future of York’s iconic Barnitts store has been left hanging on a knife-edge after councillors tonight deferred plans to redevelop part of the building.

City of York Council’s planning committee voted 10-0, with one abstention, in favour of delaying a decision on the proposals to convert part of the shop - a former drill hall building in St Andrewgate - into ten townhouses and two apartments.

Councillors agreed that they wanted there to be discussions with the District Valuer to help them decide whether they should agree to waive the need for the developers to pay a commuted sum towards affordable housing.

Barnitts and developers Oakgate said previously they had already provided extensive details showing that affordable housing was not possible or viable in such a complex building project and would jeopardise the necessary investment in the remaining shop and in a planned ‘click and collect store’ on James Street.

Managing director Paul Thompson had warned last week that gaining approval was crucial to allowing the business to invest in the city centre and safeguard jobs.

He had urged councillors to act against the advice of planning officers, who said in a report to councillors: “Refusal is recommended due to the lack of any affordable housing, which is required by draft Local Plan policy as over 10 dwellings are proposed.”

But councillors said last night that much as they loved Barnitts, they were very reluctant to override a planning policy in favour of affordable housing.

Cllr Craghill said there was a huge amount about the application that was positive.

"There's a very creative use of a heritage building," she said. "More accommodation in the city centre. Supporting a retailer like Barnitts. There would be a management company. "Everyone loves Barnitts. I love Barnitts. But this is a planning application and we judge it on planning policies, and the commuted sums we are talking about is a maximum of £350,000 but it could be a lot less than that.

"I don't think we can ignore this policy just because it's Barnitts.

"I would like to put on the table a deferral to give the applicants an opportunity to go to the Valuation Office for an independent valuation."

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw said he would find it very difficult to do anything other than refuse the application without the additional information and so supported deferral.

Cllr Chris Cullwick said the proposals would be a huge improvement. "There's so much to like about this," he said, but felt the committee could not ignore its policies on affordable housing, and supported deferral to get the opinion of the District valuer.

Mr Thompson said earlier: "I would urge you to secure the future of Barnitts in the City Centre and in the process breathe new life into the former Drill Hall building."

A spokesman for Barnitts said after the meeting: "We hope it will go back to committee quickly so we can plan for the future.

"We welcome the many positives that members highlighted about the application