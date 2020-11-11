FOUR more people have died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
York and Scarborough Hospitals have now seen 246 coronavirus death.
The rate of new cases in North Yorkshire continuesto increase with part of the county in the highest level, purple..
On the day the UK number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive test passed 50,000, the number of deaths in the area covered by City of York Council throughout the pandemic was given as 114.
That equates to 54.1 per 100,000 population, compared to 78.7 for the whole of England.
In North Yorkshire, Scarborough Borough Council has a rolling seven-day new case rate of 419.3 giving 456 cases in the seven days to November 6. It is now a purple area, the highest rate.
All new case and rolling case rates per 100,000 are for the seven days to November 6.
Selby District Council had 235 cases, a rolling rate of 259.3 and a dark blue rating, one below purple.
City of York Council and Ryedale District Councils are in the next level down, medium blue. York had 372 new cases and a seven-day rolling rate of 176.6. Ryedale had 76 new cases and a rolling rate of 137.2
The lowest rolling seven-day rate in York is in Osbaldwick, at 46.7.
