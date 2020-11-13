YORK mum Louise Simmons has died aged 48 - leaving behind her 14-year-old daughter Gabrielle and a grieving family.

Louise, who worked for Barclays and Aviva and latterly Changing Lives in York, was described as "gregarious, joyful and outgoing" and a person who "loved helping people".

She died on September 30 at St Leonard's Hospice after a period of ill health. Her funeral service took place at York Crematorium on October 14.

Her daughter Gabrielle recited a poem she had written for her mum at the service.

It read:

My mummy was many things

Joyful, happy, loving, beautiful and now an angel spreading her wings

She will always be the strongest woman I know;

Someone there to help anyone and fix any woe

Her infectious laugh and the sparkle in her eyes;

Will always stay with us from sunset to sunrise

I could go to mum for anything, an incredible bond we had;

Mum you will stay with me always, through the good and through the bad

The lessons she taught me and the memories we made;

I will cherish forever and I know will never fade

I hope you are as proud of me, as I am of you;

I will laugh, love and travel and everything you would want me to do

Mummy, I'll carry your legacy on, I know I'll get through;

Until the next time we meet again, know I will always love you.

Louise with her daughter Gabrielle

Louise was born in Colchester on April 1, 1972, to Sandra and Brian Ellis.

Her father, Brian, who now lives in Stamford Bridge, said Louise was "gregarious, joyful and happy and outgoing. She loved doing things with her daughter and was very creative."

Louise had loved being in the Brownies and Guides as a child and went on to be a Brown Owl in adulthood.

Family recall Louise as having a love of dressing up - and she was known for her love of clothes, shoes and the twin set - copying the look of screen icon Audrey Hepburn.

She was part of a large family with sisters Dawn and Kristy as well as step-siblings; Donna, Verity, Jamie and Nick.

Louise with her sisters Dawn and Kristy

Louise excelled at York College and became “female student of the year”. It was here that she met Louise Cousins. The two Louises quickly became life-long friends. Leaving college, Louise embarked on a successful and high-flying career in banking.

Louise’s life was in two parts. A glamorous, high-flying career, with world-wide travel gave way to the role of being a mother. Gabrielle was born in 2005 and Louise devoted the rest of her life to her. They were, as Gabrielle said “so close, with a fabulous relationship. She was a wonderful mum”.

Louise liked to make a difference. She volunteered with Changing Lives - which works with people struggling with drug and alcohol addictions. She eventually took up a staff role in the organisation.

"She loved helping people," said her father.

She was married twice - to Chris then Neil, with whom she had Gabrielle. In the last three years of her life she had formed a new, close friendship with Dave.

Louise and Dave dressed up in 1940s outfits

At her funeral service she was described as "a joy to know" - "with a gregarious personality, great sense of humour and a heart of gold". She was said to be “beautiful outside and in”; “a bright light which could fill any room”.

Louise's funeral took place at York Crematorium on Wednesday October 14, 2020. The funeral directors were Rowley and Sons and the ceremony was led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony.